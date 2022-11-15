Metro & Crime

Aba residents cry out over increasing child street begging, say it’s threat to security

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Comment(0)

Residents of Aba yesterday charged the Abia State Government to look critically into increasing number of children begging on streets, which they say is becoming a problem for them.

New Telegraph learnt that initially, popular bus stops like Bata Junction and the Christ the King Cathedral (CKC) junction were the main centres for children beggars, but recently more centres are springing up. Some of the new centres now include Saint Michael’s Road across Asa road (Phone Market), Pound Road opposite the Aba South Magistrate Court and the popular Brass Junction bus stop.

Some of the residents who spoke to New Telegraph said that street begging is more like a business where some proprietors of beggars association go to some interior villages outside Abia State to bring in children which they push to the street and cannot account for them when they become teenagers.

A security expert, Ambassador Darlington Onu  oha who is also the Chairman of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) said that child street begging and most criminal activities seen in the streets are like siamese twins. “Some questions need to be asked.

These children that started begging in the streets at a tender age, who didn’t attend any school to obtain formal education, where do they go to at their teenage age and what do they become in adulthood?

 

“I want you to calculate the years it takes to finish primary school, then secondary before moving into the University. When you calculate those years other children spend receiving quality education from schools, then juxtapose it with the years these other ones spend receiving dangerous street education, you’ll know what our society is now and the link they have with pockets of crimes everywhere.

“While the other children are resourceful, others in the streets are becoming captains in the street study and will unleash their knowledge on people. Street begging is part of the major contributors to insecurity today.

In the streets, they catch up smoking, drinking, how to use guns and armed robbery.” Onuoha said that the government’s carelessness has led to criminal kingpins having their recruitment institution running under the nose of everybody without anyone paying attention to it

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

14 die in Kogi auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja At least, 14 persons have lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident along Ayingba-Ajaokuta road in Kogi State. The dead included five children, eight women and one man; while nine survived with various degrees of injuries. The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Solomon Aghure confirmed […]
Metro & Crime

Woman delivers baby boy after severing husband’s genitals

Posted on Author Ben Adaji

A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs. Halima Ali, who allegedly cut off her husband’s penis in Taraba State, was on Wednesday delivered of a baby boy. Halima, of Tella village in Gassol Local, said she cut off the penis of her husband, Mr. Umar Ali, because he was unfaithful. A source at the Specialist Hospital, Jalingo, told […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill two police officers in Katsina

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two officers of the Katsina State Police Command lost their lives in a gun duel with bandits on Thursday. ASP Yakubu Joshua, attached to 27 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Katsina and Sgt Zaharadeen Yuguda attached to Safana Division were killed by the hoodlums in a crossfire at their hideout at Baure village in Safana […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica