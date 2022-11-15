Aba residents cry out over increasing child street begging, say it’s threat to security

Residents of Aba yesterday charged the Abia State Government to look critically into increasing number of children begging on streets, which they say is becoming a problem for them.

New Telegraph learnt that initially, popular bus stops like Bata Junction and the Christ the King Cathedral (CKC) junction were the main centres for children beggars, but recently more centres are springing up. Some of the new centres now include Saint Michael’s Road across Asa road (Phone Market), Pound Road opposite the Aba South Magistrate Court and the popular Brass Junction bus stop.

Some of the residents who spoke to New Telegraph said that street begging is more like a business where some proprietors of beggars association go to some interior villages outside Abia State to bring in children which they push to the street and cannot account for them when they become teenagers.

A security expert, Ambassador Darlington Onu oha who is also the Chairman of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) said that child street begging and most criminal activities seen in the streets are like siamese twins. “Some questions need to be asked.

These children that started begging in the streets at a tender age, who didn’t attend any school to obtain formal education, where do they go to at their teenage age and what do they become in adulthood?

“I want you to calculate the years it takes to finish primary school, then secondary before moving into the University. When you calculate those years other children spend receiving quality education from schools, then juxtapose it with the years these other ones spend receiving dangerous street education, you’ll know what our society is now and the link they have with pockets of crimes everywhere.

“While the other children are resourceful, others in the streets are becoming captains in the street study and will unleash their knowledge on people. Street begging is part of the major contributors to insecurity today.

In the streets, they catch up smoking, drinking, how to use guns and armed robbery.” Onuoha said that the government’s carelessness has led to criminal kingpins having their recruitment institution running under the nose of everybody without anyone paying attention to it

