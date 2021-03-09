Aba residents of Unity Garden Estate protest police quit notice

Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Residents of Unity Garden Estate, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State have cried to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to come to their rescue following the quit notice issued to them by authorities of Mopol 55 Unit Aba.

As gathered, Unity Gardens Estate Osisioma which was a government owned Housing Estate in partnership with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the Union Homes was allocated to residents upon its completion in early year 2000.

However, the quit notice signed by O/C Provost of Mopol 55 and obtained by New Telegraph reads “in view of the security situation/ threat in the South- East Geopolitical Zone of the country, all civilian residents in the Unity Garden Estate Osisioma, Aba are by this notice, warned to quit the said Estate with effect from 9th March, 2021. Any civilian who flouts this order will be evicted forcefully.”

