Aba traders express fears over possible shops’ confiscation

Shop owners in Ariaria International Market and the Ahia-Ohuru (New Market), Aba, Abia State, have expressed fears that their shops demolished in May and September 2021 may not be returned to them when the remodelling of the markets are completed. New Telegraph reports that in May 2021, government demolished lines 1, 2 and 3 at Ahia-Ohuru with the promise to hand them over to traders within a few months while in September 2021, A, B and Medicine Lines at the Ariaria International Market were also demolished with the promise to hand over to traders by December 2021.

The shop owners said the inability of the government to keep to its promises has created panic as many now believe that the government deliberately snatched their shops, demolishing them and is indirectly taxing them for a remodelling exercise which they described as a means of allocating the shops to government cronies. Cletus Okorie, a former Ariaria Medicine Line Chairman, alleged that from the onset, the government had no intention to reconstruct and restore the A-Line Shops to their owners but only had the intention to collect the shops from their owners and to use them to settle their cronies.

