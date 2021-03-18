Aba traders laud Ikpeazu over rehabilitation of roads

Traders at Ngwa Road Market (Ahia-Ohuru) and the Eziukwu Road Market (Cemetery Market) in Aba, said that the ongoing road infrastructural renewal would give them hope that the future is bright for their businesses. Speaking to our reporter who monitored the ongoing construction on major roads linking to the two markets, the traders said that the completion of the road would place Aba to the enviable position it ought to be.

Elder Chijindu Ojogho, Chairman Ngwa Road Market Traders Association said that economy of Aba and the entire Abia State would be positively affected by the massive road infrastructural renewal. Ahia-Ohuru with over 50 lines is the major market for sell of clothes and also accommodates arguably the country’s largest fashion and designing cluster (Ama-Mmogho) where over 1,000 tailors do their businesses.

Ojogho said: “We are extremely happy that very soon, any part of Nigeria you’re coming from, getting to Ahia-Ohuru will soon become easier. “The Market is not hidden, but prior to now, it seems so. We thank God that changes are coming from what governments were before this administration came in.

“Getting to Ngwa road was a problem. But with what’s happening around Ngwa road, Port Harcourt and other adjoining roads we’re truly in for business boom. Governor Ikpeazu is also constructing Ohanku road that links to this market. “The constructions will open this market up for more businesses. Our customers from Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Rivers State and even the Northerners that bring in goods for us can easily come and go. We thank him.”

Like this: Like Loading...