ABA welcomes ECOWAS court judgement on Venezuelan diplomat

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The African Bar Association (ABA) has expressed satisfaction with the judgement of the ECOWAS Community Court delivered on March 15, 2021 in which the court ordered the immediate release of and payment of compensation to Mr. Alex Saab, a Venezuelan diplomat illegally detained by the Government of Cape Verde. In a statement after the quarterly meeting of the Human Rights Council held in Monrovia, Liberia, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Osa Director, quoted the Executive Council of the African Bar Association as endorsing the decision of the court, insisting that from the investigations carried out by the association following a petition from the wife of the detained envoy, Ambassador Saab was on a humanitarian mission to Terhan, Iran, to source food for the suffering people of Venezuela when the aircraft he was travelling in stopped to refuel in Cape Verde. He was immediately arrested by the Cape Verdean authorities on a non-existent warrant for unproven charges. Theambassadorhasbeen in the illegal detention since June, 2020 and all efforts to secure his release or allow himaccesstohislawyersand familymembershaveproved abortive despite an earlier ECOWAS court ruling to that effect. It is the belief of the African Bar Association that Cape Verde.

