Abacha didn’t steal, he hid money in private accounts-Al-Mustapha

The former Chief Security officer to late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza al-Mustapha has absolved his boss of corruptly enriching himself while in office. According to him, many of the recovered funds being repatriated back to the country are from private accounts not linked to the former leader who used some unnamed Nigerians to warehouse the country’s funds when many western nations imposed economic sanctions on the country. Speaking as a guest in a Channels Television programmes, Politics Today on Friday, al-Mustapha is the Presidential Candidate of the Action Alliance also stated that his late boss took some decisions that attracted so much enmity to him.

“There was time I gave an interview about General Abacha. When sanctions were imposed on Nigeria stakeholders of this country were called and agreements were reached, mon- ey was credited to their accounts but to my greatest surprise many of those that got money didn’t return them,” al-Mustapha said. He went further to ask, “Was Abacha in any of those countries where the monies were taken into? Do they (foreign banks) have his thumb print? Is there any evidence of him depositing money? Where is one single paper to show that he took the money away?

“Today, a twinkle of it (the funds) are being returned but the question was did Abacha sign any of such accounts?” al-Mustapha stated his late boss offended many people by taking some certain policies to sustain Nigeria, adding “I saw an interview granted by one of his ministers on my way to the studio disowning him. According to him, “I have no regrets (working with late General Sani Abacha). Once you join the military, you should be open minded to work anywhere. You can be posted to the worst part of the world or the worst part of the country.” He said his personal destiny took him to all the places he served as a military officer during his career. On his presidential bid, he stated that the country was in a precarious situation that should prompt committed Nigerians at this time to recognize the enormity of the problems confronting the country.

