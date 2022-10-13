Abacha’s ex-CSO, Al-Mustapha: I didn’t loot Nigeria’s treasury

Twenty-four years after former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, died on June 8, 1998, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), the presidential candidate of Action Alliance (AA) and former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Abacha has denied ever stealing from Nigeria’s coffers while in office. Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, Mustapha said his enemies, whom he did not name, were responsible for his 15 years of travails because they were hell-bent on looting the country’s resources.

Recall that the ex-CSO was allegedly fingered in the demise of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola. Before his death, Abiola was kept in an unpleasant prison condition, supervised by Al-Mustapha. Apart from the role he played in Abiola’s incarceration, he was also alleged to be involved in drug trafficking, and money laundering, among other heinous crimes. Abacha, who died in office on June 8, 1998, reportedly looted the nation’s treasury and some of the funds are still being repatriated from the countries they were lodged.

However, Mustapha in his defence, said his innocence in the death of Abiola and other allegations have been proven before 14 judges in the last 15 years. Sounding emphatic, Mustapha said he never stole money from the government’s coffers.

He said he dared both Generals Abdulsalam Abubakar and Olusegun Obasanjo’s governments to indict him if they found him guilty of any financial crimes in the past. He said: “I don’t have money, I have never stolen N10. I challenged two governments; I challenged Abdulsalam Abubakar’s government, and I challenged (Olusegun) Obasanjo’s government. They searched. “I was ransacked by bigger international investigative agencies (and the) police. My eyes and thumbprint were taken all around the whole world and they saw nothing. But rather than tell the whole world my clean record, they kept it aside.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...