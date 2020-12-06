Abah Folawiyo slows down

Usual saying that there is time and season for everything aptly captures present situation of Patron of Fashion Design Association, FADAN, Abah Folawiyo, as the doyen of the social circle has in recent times not lived up to her penchant for social gathering.

At the age of 80, it is expected that nature will naturally slow her down as this has taken a toll on her appearances at the social circle such that she’s rarely sighted at parties these days.

Before she started taking things slow and left the stage for the younger ones, no high octane worth its salt is complete without the presence of the woman in question.

As a young woman, who had relocated to Nigeria from Ghana, Sisi Abah, as she is fondly called had a relationship with Senior Evangelist Lagun Adesanya, a popular socialite whose name hardly left the lips of Nigerian musicians back then.

She later married into the prominent Awolowo family to have her lawyer son, Segun Awolowo. Abah eventually got married to Alhaji Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo, the late Baba Adinni of Yoruba land, enjoying all the good things of life as she basically got all she had ever desired.

Like this: Like Loading...