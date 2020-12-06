Body & Soul

Abah Folawiyo slows down

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Usual saying that there is time and season for everything aptly captures present situation of Patron of Fashion Design Association, FADAN, Abah Folawiyo, as the doyen of the social circle has in recent times not lived up to her penchant for social gathering.

 

At the age of 80, it is expected that nature will naturally slow her down as this has taken a toll on her appearances at the social circle such that she’s rarely sighted at parties these days.

 

Before she started taking things slow and left the stage for the younger ones, no high octane worth its salt is complete without the presence of the woman in question.

 

As a young woman, who had relocated to Nigeria from Ghana, Sisi Abah, as she is fondly called had a relationship with Senior Evangelist Lagun Adesanya, a popular socialite whose name hardly left the lips of Nigerian musicians back then.

 

She later married into the prominent Awolowo family to have her lawyer son, Segun Awolowo. Abah eventually got married to Alhaji Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo, the late Baba Adinni of Yoruba land, enjoying all the good things of life as she basically got all she had ever desired.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Men with deep voices ‘more likely to cheat’, new research shows

Posted on Author Reporter

  Men with deeper voices are less committed in relationships and more likely to cheat, according to new research. The findings from Southwest University in Chongqing, China, conducted experiments with 116 men and 145 women. Participants – with an average age of 20 – had the pitch of their voices measured and were asked questions […]
Body & Soul

Mindful masturbation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The old woman looked intently at Jay and he shifted uncomfortably. He wondered what could be going on in the woman’s mind. Of course, he wouldn’t pretend he had no idea what she could be thinking.   She hadn’t set her eyes on him in the past fifteen years! He had made sure he dodged […]
Body & Soul

7 practices to adopt for a healthy breast

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The breast of every woman is her pride. Sometimes women loathe them, other times they adore them and find ways to make them more alluring. But no matter what, having a healthy breast is necessary.   These tips and facts from the CEO of Brief Essentials lingerie, Seun Tayo-Balogun will open your eyes and mind […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: