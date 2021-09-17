Abakporo: Lack of job fuelling drug addiction among youths

The Convener of United Breed Foundation (UBF), Mr. Anthony Abakporo told FLORA ONWUDIWE that the Foundation has reunited 500 families and he is camping walk to create awareness.

What led to your establishing United Breeds Foundation (UBF)?

My love for humanity. Is the foundation collaborating with the state govt, hence your mission is in tandem with the state, whose major concern are to rehabilitate the drug addicts and empower them or it differs? We actually hope to work with as many people as we can. We are yet to attract the attention of the state government but we have with the local government (Amuwo Odofin) hoping to reach the state government soonest. It is the duty of all Nigerians to build Nigeria hence every hand should be on deck accordingly.

How can these drugs be controlled from destroying the future of these youths?

If these substance are not available there won’t be this situation we are facing now. The sellers don’t place adverts or publicity anywhere yet they created addiction traffic. If we adopt one on one strategy like them which remains the greatest selling format. Jesus used it too and became famous worldwide. We engage them on the streets in love discouraging them from patronising the dealers and also publicly organise spontaneous initiatives that kicks against hard drugs and harmful vices. These measures will dramatically reduce the menace our society is experiencing today.

Can you be precise by the word “United Breeds” the rehabilitated drug addicts, got reunited with their families, are we correct?

Very correct.

Some founders of NGOs usually attribute their projects to God revealing it to them in their dreams, while others are naturally out to help others, where do we place you?

Am a spiritual person, I believe in God and seldom do anything except am inspired by HIM. Especially for a thing of this magnitude. God inspired it.

The Nigerian Drug Law and Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) as a government institution always in search to track down some of these harmful drugs in the society, what effort has the foundation made to reach out to them of a lasting solution?.

We are presently in touch with the Chairman and Executive Officer. Brig. General Muhammed Buba Marwa (RTD) and we hope to hear from him soon on our plans.

Can you give us a highlight of these drugs that are destroying the lives of these our future leaders?

It goes from Lipton soaked with Regal gin, Tramadol, Codeine, Dry pawpaw leaves, Hypo in Lacasera,Tom Tom in Lacasera, Spirogyra, Rephnol, Gum, 10 days Urine, Methylated spirit in codeine, Methylated spirit in Coke, Dry plantain leaves, Cannabis (Igbo) in Regal gin, Burnt Tyres, Burnt Bitumen, Rufee, Colorado, Crystal just to actually mention a few.

What has been the sustaining drive as a nonprofit making organization?

The leadership of United Breeds Foundation is selfless people. Seeing people transform is like winning a world Cup for them. Notting boosts our drive like positive results in the lives of the youths we are helping.

Can you give statistics of how many breeds that have been united under the foundation?

In our meetings we have at least one hundred and something. But on paper we have at least five hundred. Some fall and rise again some leave and we go after them to get them back. We meet everyday except Wednesdays. We do so because mental transformation is a daily thing.

The drug addicts that have been united under the foundation and were reintegrated into the society, does the foundation monitor them if your effort is worth commendable?

Yes we do, infact our investigations led to the decision to have a walk campaign tagged: WALK AGAINST HARD DRUGS AND HARMFUL VICES. We saw that the substance proliferation is alarming and dangerous for our youths who are work in progress. hence we decided to up our fight through the walk and other initiatives on the pipeline.

With your experience as the founder, what are the factors that lured youths into taking drugs and becoming addicted to it? Are the parents to be blamed, govt. or the society?

The songs some musicians sing are not helping matters. Youths are susceptible to every error a popular musician like Naira Marley sings. Lack of jobs also contribute to this pandemic.

We have seen a case of a young star who gave his father’s gratuity funds to his mum on trust. He is the next of kin but his mother ran away with the money. We are till date battling to help the young man. He is drunk everyday and would tell you what’s the use trusting anybody?

He couldn’t continue school. So I say generally the society is responsible.

What are your greatest challenges since you embark on this project in the last two years?

Funding Funding Funding! We have ran the organisation with our funds, no one is earning any salary. It has not been easy but we are hoping government, organisations and people support us. So we can do better.

You go out with your team to solicit for funds and presenting stories of the youths, not your personal story, but a story that would enhance good governance if these youths were taken off the streets, without positive responses, how do you manage in the absence of funds or do you have to wait..?

We have never for once waited for any promise by anyone or organisation. When we have anything to do we just do it with faith and we always achieve. We feed these people and we have been doing so for two years officially. And don’t forget before we became official we were doing this until the CAC documents came out. We not only feed them we fix financial issues. Send some to learn skills and empower them too.

Why is the campaign restricted to FESTAC, are you saying that the drug victims are predominant in FESTAC than any other environs?

This work is happening in Festac because for now Festac is our location. People(On social media) are already telling us to extend it to their areas. Which we will gladly do as we grow.

Lagos State Govt. has designated centres where drug addicts are being rehabilitated, how do you rehabilitate the drug addicts?

We have various means depending on their case. Some just need mental transformation. While some are managed by medicals. We have also a great record through spiritual means (Jesus Christ) Our major challenge is lack of a facility that can house people with serious cases. Otherwise we have medical people who are ready to work. Not withstanding we have not allowed any challenge stop us from getting the work done to an extent.

You once said that a psychiatric doctor revealed to you that detoxification, at a long run, has side effect which is harmful, do you fall back to the doctor for the addicts or there are better ways to get their health stable?

He actually spoke of the induction (Injection that makes them sleep off) he was of the view that it really doesn’t help much as the guys show signs of the effects after a while. I totally agree with him because of cases I have seen. Hence we are fixing that issues with a better method.

What are the testimonies of those that got united with their families?

Numerous, you can see few on our YouTube channel: United Breeds Foundation. But I pick a particular one who today is useful through the ICT knowledge we offered him and Empowerment. He can make money for himself through jobs he does here and there. And his mum is happy and can’t stop thanking us anytime our path cross.

Background?

What you were doing before founding UBF.: I was running my business which I still do that’s a laundry outfit,Moulding of building vibrated blocks, interlock paving and keb stones , electric poles (high & low tension) also a contractor . I was and still a street preacher, preaching from place to place. Am still doing the things I was doing before the path of UBF

Why are you engaging a star in the entertainment industry on a campaign walk schedule on October 1?

Like I said, the influence of musicians in the life of youths is strong. We decided to specifically engage musicians who are conscious in their rendition and also Amuwo Odofin breeds. This is also to catch the attention of more youths, so they can be part of the walk and hear inspiring songs and talks.

