Abala-Ibeme: A town in need of education gets succour

Perspective

Education, according to American actor and activist, James Edward Olmos, is the vaccine for violence. However, many writers have also amplified that it is equally a vaccine for hunger and disease. Education in many advanced countries now is a basic human right for all children, a right many underdeveloped countries often take for granted. However, in Abala-Ibeme Town in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, Justice and Brenda Ogbonna Foundation (JBOF) is saying that education is the key to prosperity, economic growth and development and better jobs and security. Abala-Ibemeis afamoustownin Abia State, but the fame is about to change forthe better. Itis a boundary townbetweenAbiaandAkwa-Ibom State.

Facts are sacred

Facts show that Abala-Ibeme covers an area of about 39sqr. km and is situated South of the Ntighauzo-Amairi community in Obingwa LGA of Abia State, North of Akirika-Obu Community in Ukwa East LGA and Ika LGA of Akwa-Ibom State; East of Akpaa- Mbato community in Obingwa LGA. The town just like other boundary towns has not had a fair share in terms of development and government presence. However, for many decades, the town has not also had a smooth history in terms of security and youth restiveness until a few years back (at least between 2015 till now) when all dust seems to have settled. A whole lot has been linked to the history of Abala-Ibeme. From total government neglect to poor infrastructure in the area that makes it look like an abandoned area and lack of proper education for children who grow up with poor foundations, no skills to earn legitimate incomes and no educational backups to enable them to survive in a harsh society like Nigeria. Politically, Abala-Ibeme is a town that came together with a joint name; Abala and Ibeme, but they are one and a part of the Old Ibeme community and currently has four autonomous communities; Ibeme (Umuoha, Obete-Uku, Ohanze & Umuodu), Abala, Oberete-Isiala- Ibeme and Abala-Nkamiri.

LGA’s agonies

Again, Obingwa LGA has 11 political wards and is traditionally divided into two clans: Agalaba and Uhe. Abala-Ibeme is under Agalaba the same clan that has eight political wards out of 11 wards in Obingwa. Abala-Ibeme is one of the political wards called Ward-11, but the town is highly neglected and has absolutely nothing to show. Explaining what led to the decision to use education to recover Abala-Ibeme people and reposition them for a better tomorrow, Iheoma Justice Ogbonna, Director and Founder of Justice and Brenda Foundation (JBOF) Ogbonna said that the foundation was established eight years ago and was born out of the desire to provide for the less privileged. He said that it was a kind of inspiration from God giving on the kind of background he grew up as a child in Abala. “We saw what our people while growing up were passing through. Most of us at that time could not go beyond primary school because most parents were unable to fund their children’s education through primary school. “You know that any community that lacks education lack development. If you want to destroy a people, you, first of all, deny them education. So, my wife and I sat down and decided we had to contribute something to make our land better.” Ogbonna said that JBOF is not just a foundation that assists students and pupils through secondary and primary schools. He explained that the foundation is created to train the children from primary, secondary to tertiary levels. Ogbonna, who spoke during the 2022 edition of the annual JBOF scholarship award said that in the current edition, the JBOF took the scheme beyond Abala, their locality and extended it to five communities and captured a total of 60 children from indigent families.

JBOF’s role

He said students and pupils from Abala-Ibeme Community Secondary School, Abala Technical School, Abala-Ibeme Primary School, Obrete-Ibeme Secondary School, Ohanaeze-Agwo Community Primary School, Obrete-Ibeme CommunityPrimarySchool, Ibeme High School and others within Abala Nkamiri autonomous community benefited as well.

He said that JBOF plans to extend the scheme going forward to capture children from other communities within the Agalaba political bloc in Obingwa LGA as well as other parts of Obingwa. Explaining things about the scholarship, Ogbonna said that JBOF did not just wake up and decided to throw up a scholarship scheme, stressing that the foundation wants to build capacity in Abala-Ibeme to rewrite the history of the ancient town. “We have set a benchmark for those who want to be a part of it. We decided to pick all those who came first, second and third in their various classes and levels and push them for greater exploits. “We don’t intend to end there. We want to challenge them to be better and we’re ready to continue with those who take up the challenge. As for the tertiary level, we’ve already started planning on the benchmark a student must get to keep enjoying it. “We want to make sure we give the best to our people so that the best can come out and make impacts and prove that Abala-Ibeme Town can be better. The way we’ve planned it is very simple for the tertiary base scholarship. “We liberalized everything from primary, secondary to tertiary. It’s not an entitlement. It’s earned and worked for. We cannot say because you won this year, it’s now your entitlement. No, we always set a level they’ll continue to meet and operate on to make them remain focused since we’re handling their entire affairs in school. “For instance, those who made first, second and third positions this year in their various classes in the primary and secondary schools are to enjoy it. If by next year we get others overtaking them, then such people will enjoy it as well. When we get to the tertiary level, when we meet those who have gotten admission in the various higher institutions, depending on the slot we have, we’re going to set our internal exams.

Major support

“So, whoever meets up with the scores in various communities according to the slots available to such a community will enjoy it. For instance, if by the time you finish the 100 level, you’re expected to maintain a CGPA of 3.5 because we want the best and we’re handling your affairs, your job is to study and make Abala-Ibeme and other communities involved proud. “However, the CGPA is not mine to decide. It depends on the decision of the JBOF board. They may decide to place it at a 3.0 CGPA, but be that as it may, we want to give our people the best brains. We expect them to meet up with the entire criteria set,” he said.

Plan to expand

Ogbonna equally said JBOF is not limiting its move to make Abala- Ibeme better with primary, secondary and tertiary education scholarships. He added that for those who are not more in that category, the entrepreneurship skill acquisition programmes of the foundation will help to position them better to make good use of their lives. “JBOF is not just about scholarships. We’re also about getting involved in the provision of human capital development and the creation of better people in our land by introducing entrepreneurship skill acquisition programmes for our people. “We’re going to have trainees from Old Ibeme Community and within Agalaba as well like Ovom, Ntigha-Uzor, Akpaa communities in Agalaba bloc to train them on tailoring, welding, tiling, roofing and carpentry work to be more useful to themselves and the entire society. “We’ve made arrangements with a consultant that will bring us trainers from different places that will come in this new year. We’ll give out forms, we’ll hold interviews and at the end, we’ll select trainees from all these communities because we’re looking forward to training 40 persons from all these communities mentioned and we’re looking at getting a minimum of five from each of the neighbouring communities and give them these training together with our people here.

Developing the masses

“We desire that when we develop these people, they’ll be able to fend for themselves. Days are gone and the economy has gone to the level that one must possess a skill that can enable him to survive. “JBOF wants to empower our people so that when they’ll leave school, they can impact the microeconomy of Abala, Old Ibeme and even within the entire Agalaba and Obingwa. These are the thrust of this foundation. We want to be impactful. We want to affect lives positively within the means of our little resources. “We also get involved to deliver free housing schemes to our people, especially the less privileged and widows in our society. We’ve delivered that already to a widow and we’re also looking forward to doing more of that.” He said that his desire is for all the children to continue to maintain top academic standards to enable them to remain focused on their studies through the help of God so that they will all meet up with the criteria and necessary qualifications needed to enjoy the scholarship scheme.

God is alive

Adding his voice, Reverend Chinedu Ekwenye, National President of Abala Ministers’ Forum and the lead Pastor Assembles of God Prefab Owerri, Imo State described what JBOF is doing in Abala-Ibeme as God’s work for the betterment of humanity. “I’m very happy for what the JBOF has put up for the less privileged in our town. I’ve known Justice Ogbonna for many years. We grew up together here and I’m happy that he through this foundation has returned home to solve those problems we witnessed while growing up as children of which one of such problem is the inability of parents to pay their children’s school fees and take care of their academic needs. “With JBOF, Abala youths and their future are bright. All I see is a better Abala-Ibeme tomorrow when these young kids will grow into youths and adults and begin to do very well in whatever God has chosen for them. “Tomorrow, we’ll see engineers, doctors, lawyers and other professionals coming out from this gesture from JBOF. What more can we ask for if not this process of building human capacity that’ll make Abala-Ibeme envy of all soon? I know that skill acquisition programmes are coming up, so our future is bright with JBOF.” He said that as a Pastor, he and other pastors from Abala-Ibeme have their roles which include constant encouragement for the children to read hard and also sensitizing their parents to encourage the children to be careful and concentrate. “I’m not at home, but we will also help them in our prayers because all things are not physical so, we help them intercede from the spiritual angle. We will also keep calling for others to join in this mission of rescuing Abala-Ibeme. “We know that in this place, a lot of people are not used to helping others but JBOF has been doing well. I encourage others to be a part of this move. Blessed are the hands that give than the one that takes. I’m contributing my part through my free medical programme. Let everyone key in and our town will be better.”

Stakeholders react

Comrade Sunday Nwulu, former National Youth Council President of Obingwa LGA and an indigenous person of Abala-Ibeme said that over the past eight years JBOF has changed the story of education in Obingwa through the scholarship programme. “This foundation has completely changed everything about my town Abala from free medical care to a scholarship scheme. I benefited from this year’s own and I’ve been benefiting as well as before.

