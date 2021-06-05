Abandoned Ado-Iworoko road’ll be completed in 2022–Lawmaker assures Ekiti residents

Residents of Ado Ekiti have been assured that road construction in Ado-Iworoko, would begin in 2022. The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Mr Femi Bamisile, who gave the promise, said government would fast track the completion of the road, which is the major link to the northern senatorial district and by extension to Kwara and Kogi states.

Bamisile said that the project would be included in next year’s federal budget. The Ado-Iworoko road, which has recorded many accidents leading to deaths of the road users, was awarded during the administration of ex-Governor Segun Oni, over a decade ago.

The Federal Lawmaker stated this yesterday while featuring on an investiga-tive programme on Progress FM 100.5 Ado Ekiti, which was sponsored by Wadata Media and Advocacy Center (WAMAC), with support from MacArthur Foundation. The programme, which was monitored by our Correspondent, was designed to expose corruption and encourage citizens to demand accountability from their elected representatives, using indigenous languages.

