News Top Stories

Abandoned buildings: FCTA to revoke 435 titles, 600 undeveloped plots

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said yesterday that it has perfected plans to revoke the titles of about 435 abandoned buildings and 600 undeveloped plots within the city centre of Abuja.

 

The administration said its actions were determined by the need to secure lives of innocent residents as many of such structures have turned to deadly hideouts for criminal elements.

 

The Director of Land Administration, Adamu Hussaini, who disclosed this in Abuja, noted that the stipulated sanction was a measure to discourage the ugly trend in the nation’s capital.

 

Hussaini stated that the government cannot continue to watch while property merchants and land speculators keep creating avenues for criminal activities to thrive, at the detriment of national security. He added: “This development has been a cause of worry for the FCT Administration.”

 

According to him: “Same fate may befall owners of about 600 undeveloped plots in the Federal Capital City, emphasising that such undeveloped plots have remained an eyesore in Abuja, despite the huge amount of money spent to provide these basic infrastructures in the districts.

 

“The owners of these undeveloped plots scattered around the Abuja metropolis have been warned severally in the past, yet some remain recalcitrant.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

MRA, IPC condemn FG’s Twitter ban

Posted on Author Reporter

*Threaten to lodge complaints before AU, UN Two non-governmental organisations, Media Rights Agenda (MRA) and the International Press Centre (IPC) Monday condemned the Federal Government’s indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria and threatened to lodge a formal complaint before the appropriate agencies of the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) if the ban […]
News Top Stories

Buhari’s govt more liberal than Obasanjo’s –Ngige

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is afraid of breaching any law or the constitution of the country. Also, the senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he should not be blamed for the failure of President Buhari. Speaking on ‘News Night’ […]
News

Communal crisis erupts in C’River communities

Posted on Author Clement James

O’Oba and Itega Okpoma communities in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State are currently at loggerhead, with the two communities said to be ambushing one another over a parcel of rice farm. Our correspondent learnt that houses have been razed down as the two hitherto brotherly communities go for the jugular of each […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica