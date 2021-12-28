Metro & Crime

Abandoned buildings: FCTA to revoke 435 titles, 600 undeveloped plots

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said on Tuesday that it has perfected plans to revoke the titles of about 435 abandoned buildings and 600 undeveloped plots within the city centre of Abuja.

The administration said its actions were determined by the need to secure lives of innocent residents, as many of such structures have turned to deadly hideouts for criminal elements.

The Director of Land Administration, Adamu Hussaini, who disclosed this in Abuja, noted that the stipulated sanction was a measure to discourage the ugly trend in the nation’s capital.

Hussaini stated that the government cannot continue to watch while property merchants and land speculators keep creating avenues for criminal activities to thrive, at the detriment of national security.

He added that: “This development has been a cause of worry for the FCT Administration.”

According to him: “Same fate may befall owners of about 600 undeveloped plots in the Federal Capital City, emphasizing that such undeveloped plots have remained an eyesore in Abuja, despite the huge amount of money spent to provide these basic infrastructures in the districts.”

He added that: “The owners of these undeveloped plots scattered around the Abuja metropolis have been warned severally in the past, yet some remain recalcitrant.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
