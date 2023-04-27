Abandoned ex-international, Emmanuel Ebiede, bows to heart disease at 47

Former youth star, Emmanuel Ebeide is best remembered for being part of the Flying Eagles squad for the African Youth Championship (AYC) dubbed Nigeria 95. It was a tournament he shone brightly, and later played for the Super Eagles in 1998, where he earned three caps. Ebiede was nicknamed Inikio, which was the name those who knew him well called him. That was the era of Bora Mulitonovic, who eventually took the Super Eagles to the 1998 World Cup. Ebiede played in the pre World Cup qualifiers against Iran. Ebeide passed away a few days ago in Port Harcourt at the age of 47.

He battled a heart condition – Hepatomegaly, the enlargement of the liver beyond its normal size, which depending on it’s nature can cause fatigue and weakness, nausea and weight loss A very disturbing picture of Ebiede was published a few days before he passed on. He was no longer the athletic and combative player who dazzled in the Belgian, Dutch and Israeli leagues. The picture showed a man who had been through a lot, but was ready to put in more fight to stay alive. He is survived by a wife and three children. Ebeide’s demise shook mainly his family members and friends, as well as soccer enthusiasts of the 90s who kept track of the weekly performances of Nigerian players abroad. Even the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF is yet to officially acknowledge his passage not to talk of honouring him as a player who once represented his country. Lisa Ebiede, the daughter of the former Nigerian youth international, said that he had started responding to treatment, especially the move by doctors to increase his blood pressure.

Lisa said: “The doctors tried everything and their possible best to increase his blood pressure but it was too low for them to remove the fluids in his stomach. “He was getting better but at some point, the treatment was not working anymore. He was just not responding to treatment. “We thought he was getting better but it was not working. He went through so much pain. He stopped passing urine and faeces. In fact, it was just something else. “We were just hoping on God but he’s gone to rest now.” Lisa also commended the River State Government for trying its best to keep him alive. “River State government really came through for him to try to keep him alive. The government bought a lot of things and spent money too,” she added. In other climes where the contributions of citizens on national assignments are appreciated or valued, Ebiede’s fight to stay alive would have attracted a national emergency.