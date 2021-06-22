News

Abaribe advocates inclusive governance as panacea to marginalisation

The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has advocated inclusive governance as panacea to alleged marginalisation of some ethnic nationalities in the country.

 

He made the call yesterday in Enugu during the inauguration of Igbonine, a new Igbo socio-cultural organisation, and an apolitical association of all Igbo in Nigeria and worldwide regardless of dialect, religion, socio-economic class and political ideology.

 

According to the Senate Minority Leader, the alleged unequal treatment of various people and segments that made up the country remained the root of the present political challenges confronting the country.

Abaribe said: “Luckily, it is not only the South-East or Igbo that are feeling alienated, but the cry of marginalisation is spread over the country. They are only painting Igbo as only those complaining and causing trouble.

 

“Our country is supposed to be an inclusive country, where fairness, equity and deliberate action to ensure that every part of the country is duly represented and carried along.”

 

The lawmaker, who also noted that the Igbo people had invested in the unity, oneness and progress of the country more than any other ethnic nationality or people, added: “We are the largest domestic investors in Nigeria today and having our investment scattered all over the country, even to the remotest parts

