Abaribe: Closure of Nigerians’ shops in Ghana official approval of xenophobia

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday described as criminal and very disturbing the closure of shops of Nigerians in Ghana by the country’s authorities.

Abaribe, who expressed concerns about this ugly development in Ghana in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, said Ghana’s action against nationals of other countries, particularly targeting Nigerians, was a pointer to state endorsement of xenophobic attacks in that country.

He challenged the Ghanaian government to prove him wrong by putting an end to further closure of shops and attacks on Nigerians in compliance with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol.

He said: “The authorities in that country need to prove us wrong by putting a halt to further closure of the shops and attacks on Nigerians in compliance with the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) protocol.”

The minority leader described Ghana’s recent regulations, which stipulated that retail trade was the exclusive preserve of Ghanaians, as a willful denigration of subregional brotherhood and one that was in clear conflict with ECOWAS protocol.

“So what’s the point in having an economic community if at the end of the day each country resolves to make laws and regula tions that are in contradiction with the binding protocol. This is quite absurd as it negates the spirit that propelled the formation of ECOWAS in the first place,” Abaribe stated.

The politician accordingly urged ECOWAS to brace up and come clear in the prevailing circumstances to address the member-country behaviour and it’s far reaching implications in her protocol, particularly the issue of free trade and movement among the peoples of the West African subregion.

He further lamented that it was unfortunate that Ghana, which hitherto had been enjoying a robust relationship with Nigeria, had in recent times been treating Nigerians with so much contempt and underserved reprehension.

Abaribe pointed out that the recent action called to question their real intentions towards Nigeria and Nigerians, despite the fact that Nigeria had through her Foreign Affairs Minister, reached an agreement with Ghana Investment Promotion Council on the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...