News Top Stories

Abaribe: FG must respect human rights, rule of law in Kanu’s trial

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to exercise caution and ensure strict adherence to the rule of law in the resumed trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement released by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom in Abuja, the lawmaker also advised the Federal Government to be guided by the provisions of Section 31 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights as it detains and re-arraign Mazi Kanu in court for the continuation of his trial.

These constitutional and legal provisions, he said, presuppose that the detainee should be humanely treated while in the custody of the state. “What it means is that it is the duty of the government in this instance to protect him and ensure the respect of his fundamental human rights while his rial lasts. For now, it is trite law, that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Abaribe said. However, the lawmaker called for calm about the recent events regarding Kanu, stressing it presents an ample opportunity for dialogue and for the Federal Government to address the contending issues that seem to be threatening the peace and unity of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos East by-election: APC, PDP bicker over opinion polls

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ahead of Saturday’s senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words of purported poll forecasts which tipped the opposition party ahead of the ruling party, the APC.   The PDP had in a statement issued over the weekend by its […]
News Top Stories

Investors tackle NNPC over $3.5bn contract loss to foreigners

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…petition reps over exclusion from Cabotage Ship owner exonerates corporation Nigerian investors in shipping business have taken their frustration to the House of Representatives following their inability to benefit from $3.5billion (N1. 65trillion) contract jobs in the oil and gas sector under the Local Content Act. The opportunity was created by the Nigerian Content Development […]
News

INEC: Burnt card readers won’t affect Ondo election

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has given assurances the inferno, which led to the burning of 5100 card readers, would not affect the Ondo State governorship poll scheduled for to hold on October 10. INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurances during an interactive session with stakeholders and Civil Society Organisations, convened […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica