Abaribe: FG must respect human rights, rule of law in Kanu’s trial

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to exercise caution and ensure strict adherence to the rule of law in the resumed trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement released by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom in Abuja, the lawmaker also advised the Federal Government to be guided by the provisions of Section 31 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights as it detains and re-arraign Mazi Kanu in court for the continuation of his trial.

These constitutional and legal provisions, he said, presuppose that the detainee should be humanely treated while in the custody of the state.

“What it means is that it is the duty of the government in this instance to protect him and ensure the respect of his fundamental human rights while his trial lasts. For now, it is trite law, that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Abaribe said.

