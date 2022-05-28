Abaribe joins APGA, resigns as Senate Minority Leader

The surprise in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which started on Wednesday with the exit of one of its presidential aspirants, Mr. Peter Obi, continued on Friday when Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe also dumped the opposition party. Abaribe has now joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on which platform he intends to re-contest for the Senate in the 2023 elections. Confirming the defection of Abaribe to APGA in a telephone call on Friday, his media aide, Uchenna Awom, said: “It is true. The distinguished senator has joined APGA. The impunity in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can no longer be tolerated.

The party is in a serious crisis now and the injury is self inflicted.” Asked, where Senator Abaribe will go from here, Mr. Awom said, “He will re-contest for the Abia South Senatorial seat. He is going back to the Senate to continue with his very effective representation of the people.” Abaribe was first elected to the Senate in 2007 after he served as Deputy Governor between 1999 and 2003.

Abaribe, governorship aspirant in Abia State until last Wednesday equally resigned from his position in the National Assembly as the Senate Minority Leader. Recall that Abaribe withdrew from the PDP governorship primaries on Wednesday, citing alleged imaginary delegates list and lack of transparency as reasons for his withdrawal. Not only did he withdraw from the race, he also gave an indication that his marriage with the political party, on which platform he served as Deputy Governor of Abia State was heading for an acrimonious divorce. In separate letters to the ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the President of the Senate in the National Assembly, Abaribe cited reasons of illegality, impunity and hesitations in decision-making for his decision to dump the party.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...