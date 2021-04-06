Abaribe mourns Odumakin

News

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday expressed shock and sadness over the death of Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin.

 

Abaribe, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, said the death of the foremost rights’ activist and advocate of a restructured Nigeria had depleted the colony of courageous

 

Nigerians who speak truth to power not minding dangers to their personal safety.

 

According to him, Odumakin’s death, as painful as it was, came at a time his courage and witty mind was highly needed in the country that was fast cascading into a very uncertain destination.

 

“I’m pained over Yinka’s death. This death has left a sour taste in our mouth.

 

Nigeria is on the brink and people like Yinka Odumakin have been working tirelessly to bring her back from such an unfortunate state.

 

He will be sorely missed,” he said. The Minority Leader however, condoled with the family of the deceased.

