Abaribe, mute over Kanu’s arrest

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday kept mute over reports that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had been arrested and repatriated to Nigeria.

As the news of Kanu’s repatriation took over the airwaves, New Telegraph sought reaction from Abaribe but met a brick wall.

Special Assistant to Abaribe on Media Affairs, Uche Awom, told New Telegraph that his principal will not make any comments on the issue. According to him, the matter was before a court of competent jurisdiction and there was no need for the lawmaker to comment on it. According to Awom, the court had already freed Abaribe of the surety burden when it struck out the case of the bail bond.

It could be recalled that Abaribe and two others stood as sureties for Kanu before he was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on April 25, 2017.

Later, Kanu fled Nigeria after soldiers deployed under the Operation ‘Python Dance II’ invaded his home in Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia in September 2017.

