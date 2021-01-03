Abaribe to Buhari: Stop making excuses for failure

President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged to face governance and stop making excuses at every turn, especially his penchant at making references to 2015 as reasons why he fails to perform and deliver on critical constitutional responsibilities. Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abribe gave the charge while reacting to the President’s nationwide broadcast on New Year Day.

Abaribe said the legislature, particularly the minority caucus in the Senate was ready to cooperate with the P residency in any sincere and genuine effort to tackle insecurity in Nigeria but urged the Presidency to go beyond broadcasts and face the issues decisively. “It does not end at making broadcast, but in exhibiting genuine seriousness in governance for all Nigerians.

“The President is elected to provide governance, by so doing he must be ready to proffer solutions, right wrongs where it exists and solve problems besetting the country in every facets and not always relapse to advancing excuses to explain away palpable failures. As for us in the minority caucus, we are willing as always to cooperate with the presidency in any sincere and genuine effort to provide good governance to Nigerians,” he said.

