News

Abaribe: Why Senate may not reconsider Gender Bills

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, has clarified why the Senate may not reconsider the gender bills it had earlier rejected. Speaking on 90MinutesAfrica, an online interview programme, anchored by Rudolf Okonkwo and Chido Onumah, Abaribe said there was no provision for the bills in the Senate schedule for the remainder of its tenure and that “the senate is not reconsidering revisiting the bill”.

He noted that even if the bills were to be reconsidered, they would have to be reintroduced as fresh bills, saying that the political and electioneering activities ahead of the 2023 elections would make the process tedious to achieve Recall that lawmakers had on March 1, rejected a bill seeking to provide special seats for women in the national and state houses of assembly.

It was gathered that the lawmakers also rejected the bill which was set to give a quota for women on appointments. Based on this, there were spontaneous reactions as women protested calling for a reconsideration of the bills. Speaking further, Abaribe said it was difficult to achieve the ratification as “senators may not pay attention to the bills as they would be engrossed in ensuring their survival in the political field”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

*Nigeria/Benin : Group charges Amb Buratai on bilateral trade relations, national security *

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… passes vote of confidence on Nigeria’s envoy to the Benin Republic Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Amb Tukur Buratai, has been tasked to swiftly hit the ground running, enhancing trade relations and trans-border security between both nations, especially around the Seme Border. Passing a vote of confidence on the former Chief of Army […]
News

FUOYE: No official letter from Senate to reinstate ex-registrar, bursar

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The management of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has stated it did not receive any directive from the Nigerian Senate to reinstate the former registrar of the institution, Olatunbosun Odusanya and the bursar, Mrs. Bolatito Akande.   The school was reacting to a report circulated on social media and some national dailies that the former […]
News

Makinde inaugurates committee for October PDP congress

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Ahead of the October 2021 Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state’s congress, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday inaugurated a local organising committee to midwife it.   The action was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting yesterday at the Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, signed by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica