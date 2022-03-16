Abaribe: Why Senate may not reconsider Gender Bills

Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, has clarified why the Senate may not reconsider the gender bills it had earlier rejected. Speaking on 90MinutesAfrica, an online interview programme, anchored by Rudolf Okonkwo and Chido Onumah, Abaribe said there was no provision for the bills in the Senate schedule for the remainder of its tenure and that “the senate is not reconsidering revisiting the bill”.

He noted that even if the bills were to be reconsidered, they would have to be reintroduced as fresh bills, saying that the political and electioneering activities ahead of the 2023 elections would make the process tedious to achieve Recall that lawmakers had on March 1, rejected a bill seeking to provide special seats for women in the national and state houses of assembly.

It was gathered that the lawmakers also rejected the bill which was set to give a quota for women on appointments. Based on this, there were spontaneous reactions as women protested calling for a reconsideration of the bills. Speaking further, Abaribe said it was difficult to achieve the ratification as “senators may not pay attention to the bills as they would be engrossed in ensuring their survival in the political field”.

