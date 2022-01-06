‘Abaribe’s declaration contradictory, violates charter of equity’

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Mkpa Oju Uka, has expressed disappointment with the decision of the Senator representing Abia South at the National Assembly and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe to join the governorship race in 2023, saying it violates the existing Charter of Equity in the state which allows rotation of the governorship position among the three zones.

Speaking on a media programme in Umuahia, “Political Perspective,” Uka, a political scientist and philanthropist said Senator Abaribe, a former Deputy Governor of Abia State should not be clamouring for South-East to be allowed to produce the president of the country in 2023, and at the same time undermine an existing arrangement that allows power to rotate among the three senatorial districts in the state. He noted that as a diehard supporter and advocate of rotational leadership in the state and nation, Abaribe should not join the governorship race when his Abia South Senatorial District is currently holding the position. He said: “He can always express his mind as a politician and as an individual, but he knows it is a wrong step to take, otherwise you take Abia State back and that will create a crisis.”

