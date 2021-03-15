Aba’s famous kingdom, Etiti-Ohazu, gets new king

Etiti-Ohazu autonomous community in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State on Thursday elected a new traditional ruler to fill the vacant stool of the kingdom.

For many years, the stool of Etiti Ohazu, one of Aba’s ancient kingdoms, has been vacant after the death of its former king, HRH Eze Ishmael Nnakwu.

According to the constitution of Etiti-Ohazu, those eligible to vote include all village heads, all the titled chiefs, all the men in the executive of the Etiti-Ohazu Development Union (EODU), all the women in the executive of EODU and all the youth executive of EODU.

Announcing the result at the community’s town hall, the returning officer, Rev. Dr. Temple Ugwuzo, said the election was keenly contested, as 23 out of 42 eligible voters were accredited, while 19 did not come.

Out of the 23 votes cast, High Chief Ogbonna Blessing got 21 votes while his opponent, High Chief Erengwa Chibundu, got two votes.

With the above majority votes, High Chief Blessing Okechi Ogbonna was declared as the Ezeelect of Etiti-Ohazu autonomous community. Speaking after his victory, the Eze-elect, Ogbonna thanked the people of the community for giving him the opportunity to serve them as a king. He said: “God will bless you all with sound health.

There is nothing much to say. However, I’m grateful for this mantle given to me. I’m grateful that our people decided to show how transparent they are. “God will crown you all for crowning a man like me. I’ll serve with the fear of God. I’ll never let you down. I’m educated to the highest level.

“I’m happy our people have chosen their leader. You people should expect good leadership, justice and equity for everybody. Please expect the best of leadership.”

The Chairman, Aba South Council of Traditional Rulers and special guest at the election, HRH Eze Ibe Enyeazu (Ogele Ukwu-1) of Umuogele Ancient Kingdom, congratulated the people of Etiti-Ohazu for peacefully electing their new king.

He said: “I’m a preacher of peace. I’ve always instructed the Ezeship committee to remain transparent. A community without a king will not know what’s happening in the state. “You can’t allow your community to go down.

Traditional rulers are important. 200 traditional prime ministers can’t replace a king. I thank you for making your choice freely. We’ll work with your new king for the good of all our people.”

High Chief Chibuike Ogbonna, the Traditional Prime Minister of Etiti-Ohazu, said he was overjoyed to see a king finally emerge, as the vacant stool had denied them a lot of benefits from the government.

He said: “Today we have a king. Our joy is restored. For some years now we don’t know what’s happening in our state, because nobody represents us in any meeting.

We’ve been like orphans. By God’s grace, this king will be a good king.” Hon. Obioma Ekpem, Chairman of Ezeship Selection Committee, said that he was satisfied with the conduct of the election and commended the people for remaining peaceful throughout the exercise.

He said: “There were challenges, but God saw us through. We followed the constitution till the last and we made sure that those who voted were the eligible ones.”

Lolo Promise Ogbonna (Ugo-Eze), wife of the Eze-elect, expressed gratitude to God, for using the people of Etiti-Ohazu to give her husband the opportunity to serve them.

She said: “May glory be to God. I’m a child of God and I’ll play a role. I’ll lead the women of our land with the guidance of the Holy Spirit. “I’ll make sure the women are united and more of home builders with hard work and independent, but loyal mindset.”

