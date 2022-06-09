News

ABAT UK congratulates Tinubu

The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Movement UK & Diaspora (ABAT UK 8 Diaspora) has congratulated the Leader and flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his historic victory at the party’s presidential primary held at the Eagle Square, Abuja recently.

In a release signed by the UK Coordinator and Legal Adviser, Barr. George Olufemi Ogunjimi and the Global General Coordinator, Akogun Banji Ojo, the Movement described Tinubu’s victory as tough and rough, but well deserved considering that the former Lagos State governor had built bridges across ethic, religious and even political divides in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the entire ABAT UK & Diaspora, we wish to express our congratulations to our principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this historic victory as the APC presidential candidate. The battle was rough and tough, but the victory brings in relief and smiles. The entire Management of this organization in all countries are happy to be part of this victory”, the release read.

The group also said that Asiwaju Tinubu had also built up and sponsored people into high political positions, noting that his victory at the party primary was a payback to the undisputed leader of the APC.

The Movement appreciated all who contributed to the success by mobilizing people to achieve the goal, especially the presidential aspirants who sacrificed their ambitions to make this success a reality, adding that the work to achieve the ultimate goal has just began.

 

Our Reporters

