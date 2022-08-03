News

Abati’s outburst against Wike provocative, insulting – Group

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A group known as Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum (NDYLF) has slammed former presidential spokesman to President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Reuben Abati, over his outburst on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday.

The group chided Abati for accusing the party’s leadership of purportedly condoning alleged excesses of Governor Nyosom Wike of Rivers State. According to the group, Abati’s outburst is a clear attempt to malign and denigrate Governor Wike and the PDP leaders with the description that they are hungry men who allowed Wike to take over the party.

President of the group, Richard Akinaka, in a statement, said what Abati did by his outburst was nothing but a hatchet job; and a clear indication of vendetta against Governor Wike; adding that it also shows an ‘unholy political affiliation and alliance’ with those who may have commissioned him to use his platform to disparage the character of supposed political enemies. The statement reads in part; “Abati has so far in his conduct, not just on Wike alone, but his previous altercations with guests on his programme, demonstrated his partisanship. Hence, he is not fit to be on such platforms anymore.”

 

Our Reporters

