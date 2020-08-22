ABAYOMI ALVIN: There’s no functioning Guild of Actors in Nollywood

From his days as Austin on Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary to being part of Nollywood’s most significant cinematic offerings, being impressive on screen has turned Abayomi Alvin into the toast of many producers and directors. The young actor who describes himself as a realist shared experiences from his earliest acting days and thoughts about the film business in Nigeria in this interview with YUSUFF ADEBAYO. Excerpts…

How did your foray into acting begin?

My foray into professional acting began in 2012. I just won a pageant then. I saw acting as a hobby during pre-teenage years; even while I was a teenager. I never saw it as a career. I was looking for a way to stay relevant.

Modelling wasn’t so strong and I didn’t want my reign as the pageant king to just be after one year. I was somewhat a decent actor then.

I mean I had acted in school and in church dramas. I think I just finished some crash course in acting then.

So, I said with this my hobby and my new knowledge in acting, I think I can venture into Nollywood.

And trust me, my first audition was wacky, really wacky but we thank God for where we are today.

In what way would you describe your first professional acting experience?

It was really terrible. I mean I was all nerves and sweating, missing my lines and I only had five lines.

I think it was somewhere in Surulere. Funnily enough, I actually went for an audition there and they were having a production just close-by.

I think they needed two actors and ran to the audition I was on. So, they spoke to the guy organising the audition and picked me and one other guy. I wasn’t paid anyway.

How tough were your days as a young actor seeking a big break?

It was pretty tough. I mean as tough as any young actor would have it. I never had it easy even though I’ve seen people who have had it worse and I’ve also seen people who will say it to my face that I had it easy.

Then, I was schooling in OAU. I’ll travel all the way to Lagos. I can remember when I came to Lagos and I lost my cash and I was calling someone that I was supposed to stay with and the person wasn’t picking up.

I was stranded and was trekking all over Lagos. It was around Anthony. I had to call my cousin who was in Ikorodu and I had to beg to get the fare to Ikorodu.

So, it was quite rough but I’ll say being on a couple of good gigs got me that bit of recognition.

I mean I was in Jenifa’s Diary, Isoken early in my career. So, whenever I enter an audition or casting ground, some of the casting directors or producers would recognise me.

And which project finally gave you that big break?

I’ll say a few projects have definitely contributed a whole lot to where I am right now. I mean no offense to any other project but I know when people see me, they associate me with Jenifa’s Diary.

A lot of people still call me Austin; that was my character from Jenifa’s Diary, Isoken as well, MTV Shuga, Jemeji, Bayo from Moms at War and the latest being Casanova.

I’ll say these projects I’ve mentioned have been able to bring me closer to the audience and I’ll like to say a big thank you to the people that put me on these projects.

Veterans often decry the influx of people who are not considered professionals into the film industry. How low is the entry point into Nollywood?

One thing I’ll say is for anything art and craft; the entry is always pretty low. But again, it’s not just about entry.

There are so many people that have entered Nollywood and backed out. So, it’s about people that are staying.

I tell people who tell me to connect them, I tell them: I mean I respect the people who started the industry, I think they’ve set a pace; but I’ve heard stories of people who say I just followed someone to set, that’s how the director saw me and I started acting.

It doesn’t happen like that anymore. If you’re not good, you’re not good. As much as the entry point is low, it’s also about what makes you stay.

Anybody can go for an audition but it’s about are they being picked? After one movie, are they getting other jobs? To even get into MTV Shuga, I think we underwent five or six stages. You just have to be an average or above average actor to stay.

Even if the producers keep using you for whatever reason, the audience will keep bashing you. And about the entry point being low, I think it’s probably because we don’t have a functioning guild of actors.

We know that we have the Actors’ Guild but are they really functioning. I mean, I joined Nollywood and registered but I can’t remember these people fighting for my right.

I feel if the Actors’ Guild starts functioning the way it should function, they will raise the bar for the entry point into Nollywood.

The industry is still competitive regardless. I had an interview with one of your colleagues recently who mentioned that there are more actors than there are roles. So, what honestly comes first for you as an actor; the brilliance of the script you intend to work on or the need to stay in business and feature in movies regardless of how tacky the script might be?

Well, I’ll sort of disagree. I think there are more roles than actors. When I first came into the industry, I really never minded. I was taking any roles.

But you get to a point where the brilliance of the script really matters. You want to take scripts where your character is memorable.

For example, people still call me Austin from Jenifa’s Diary, Ebisinde from MTV Shuga, Bayo from Moms at War.

That’s the joy of being an actor. I have definitely started looking at the brilliance of the script. I’ve turned down one or two jobs because the scripts were not so great to me.

What then do you look out for in a script before you say, ‘I’m on to this?’

I look out for how entertaining the script is. It needs to be unique. It needs to have wellrounded characters.

The suspense needs to be good. It needs to have tight dialogues. I look at all these things.

If you are giving me a script of people in recent times living in Lagos and they are not talking like people talk in Lagos right now, it won’t work.

As much as movies should be entertainment, it should also pass some lessons somehow. So, I look out for these things.

How rewarding is it to be an actor in Nollywood?

I will say it’s quite rewarding but it’s not as rewarding as people think and that’s probably because of the Nigerian factor.

I’m sure you’ll ask me what the Nigerian factor is. The Nigerian factor is when you don’t know your worth.

I feel like we don’t know our worth and power. We don’t know our worth in the sense that we just take anything. Maybe some of us know, but the rest who don’t spoil the worth of the rest of us.

For example, an actor is charging N5 but the producer goes I don’t have N5. And the actor says I’m not doing this job for less than N5. And the producer goes searching and sees another actor of the same caliber with the one that rejected it and that one will take it for N1.

That’s an example of not knowing our worth. We don’t know our power in the sense that a big company comes in to say we want to buy this movie for N10. Instead of you to bargain as a producer or a businessperson, I mean we have the numbers, we won’t.

We have different platforms buying our movies. Why do you think they are buying it? It’s business. We have people yearning to watch our movies.

That’s why they are buying. So, if they are buying because people are yearning to see our movies, our prices should also go up. Nevertheless, the industry is witnessing a change in the status quo.

The quality of the content, the infrastructure as well as the production is getting better. I mean we have a streamer like Netflix being heavily invested in the Nigerian film market.

How does it feel like to be part of a generation of actors that most likely would reap the utmost benefits of these advancements in the film industry in years to come?

It feels good but I still feel if care is not taken, we may keep seeing that growth on screen without physically experiencing it.

We can see the acting and scripts improving but we as actors, are we feeling it? I have a friend in another country that has just one film on Netflix.

His life has changed. I have five movies on Netflix; I mean I’m grateful for my journey but what I’m saying is it’s not like they have two heads. What they have is structure.

And if we don’t fix that, we will just be having cases of ‘oh, Nollywood is improving.’ But are the actors getting better pay? Are the crew getting better pay? Are the producers getting better pay?

Are there projects coming from you soon which fans should be excited about?

Definitely!

Currently, I’m on the set of City Boys being shot by the amazing director and produced by him as well, Tchidi Chikere. I’m playing the lead role. I mean I’ve played a lot of roles but none like this before.

I’m so excited about it. I have a few other films as well. There’s Denial shot by Stan Obi. There’s City of Bastards. There’s Nigerian Trade. They are all coming out. I’m working on a number of personal projects as well.

