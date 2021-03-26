News

Abayomi: E-registration mandatory for COVID-19 vaccination in Lagos

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has stressed the need for citizens of the state who fit into Phase One of the on-going COVID-19 vaccination exercise to register on a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination self-registration portal before visiting any of the 88 vaccination centres for the vaccine. Abayomi, who made this known in a statement yesterday, said that e-registration was now a mandatory protocol in the process for vaccination in the state. The statement from the Ministry of Health was signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Tubosun Ogunbanwo.

He said after reviewing the modalities for the implementation of the vaccination campaign that eligible persons that fit into Phase One of the exercise were expected to pre-register on https:// www.nphcdaict.com. ng or https://www.vaccination. gov.ng and fill the electronic form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date and time. He added that qualifying persons for vaccination should pre-register 24 to 48 hours before their intended date of vaccination. This, he noted was geared towards ensuring a strictly scheduled vaccination exercise that was efficient, swift, seamless and devoid of delay and overcrowding at the vaccination sites.

