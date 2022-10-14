Abayomi Opeyemi Isaac disrupting gaming industry with Betfuse

Rising from an humble beginning, Abayomi Opeyemi Isaac understood what deprivation meant but rather than allow his poor upbringing become an obstacle, he turned into a stepping stone to pivot into one of the shinning lights of the Nigerian gaming industry.

He grew up uneventfully in Ijegun, a sub-urban Lagos community and has fond recollections of his childhood. “I remembered some kids around my block. We use to play a lot of games back then,” he recalls. He began his education at Holy Kids School.

Abayomi’s early knack for games would become foretelling and shape his career trajectory as gaming entrepreneur. With a dint of hardwork, he has quietly grown his brand, Betfuse into a platform commanding the attention of 250 gamers who rely on his predictions to play on platforms such as 1XBET, 22BET and MELBET.

As an insider, he volunteered, “Ordinarily, Nigerians are happy to watch football and celebrate goals of their favorite team, but these days they prefer to bet on their favorite team. In the past ten years, it has really created a source of income for many Nigerians bettors but also a large job creation vehicle used by many to earn their daily living.”

“I would say, the gaming industry in Nigeria is still on an average level at the moment. My advice to the government is to enlighten the youths on sports gaming sector. They need to continue to create the environment for entrepreneurship to emerge and be scalable. We see how gaming companies are driving the sports industry forward especially in the area of sponsorship and financing,” he disclosed.

According to data by Research and Markets, there are roughly 60 million Nigerians aged between 18 and 40 involved in active betting. Nigeria raked in N50 billion in revenue from gaming in 2019 according to report Knoema, a data mining platform.

