Abayomi, Osewa win as Topshot UTR gathers momentum

Philip Abayomi and Micheal Osewa on Thursday won in some of the early matches decided at the ongoing Topshot Universal Tennis Rating tournament taking place in Lagos. Abayomi defeated Ayoola Micheal 7/5, 6/4 in a keenly contested match in the boys category of the competition.

Osewa also defeated Gabriel Inyang 6/0, 6/3 to move into the next stage of the event. Earlier on Tuesday, Abayomi defeated Morakinyo Ridwan 6/2, 6/4 while Osewa was also 6/2,6/1 better than Emmanuel Jimoh. In other results, Wilson Igbinovia defeated Michael Ayoola 6/2,6/4, Akeem Azeez beat Fortune Joseph 6/3,6/3 while Joseph Jimoh defeated G a – briel Inyang 6/1,7/5.

