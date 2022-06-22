News

Abayomi: Why we are vaccinating children against measles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said that the ongoing campaign and vaccination of five million children against measles in Lagos will be integrated with other services to improve efficiency and effectiveness especially at the primary healthcare level. The Commissioner, who spoke during the flag-off ceremony at Kosofe Local Government, said that measles vaccine, vitamin A and polio vaccine would be given to children free. Abayomi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, said that parents and caregivers could access multiple services at the same time. He said: “The measles vaccine is for nine to 59 months; t h e vitamin A is for six months to five years; while the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) is for zero to five years.

“The teams will be providing the services mentioned above: measles vaccination, vitamins A supplement, routine immunisation and COVID-19 vaccination. “They will be available at both public and private hospitals, schools, clinics, religious houses, houses of influential community leaders, all in a bid to reach the eligible population and achieve a 100 per cent coverage.” In his remarks, the World Health Organisation Team Lead, Lagos Office, Dr Ahmed Khedr, said the United Nations promoted the well-being of individuals and this campaign was to support Nigeria in her universal health coverage.

Khedr said he was optimistic that the campaign team would deliver a good job in vaccinating the targeted children. Also speaking, the Chief of Health, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Dr Eduardo Celades, noted that the campaign was the first of its kind because measles, polio and COVID-19 vaccination including, vitamins A supplementation were integrated together. Celades explained that the campaign was bringing efficiency and a new way of eliminating the virus in the country. According to him, the campaign will bring impact, which will target four million children from zero to five years old. He said 4.7 million children were expected to get vaccinated against polio and more than 1.7 million children were expected to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

 

