News

Abba Kyari: Buhari’s govt is unjust, says Falana

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has stated that there are too many injustices in Nigeria under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Falana, disclosed this while speaking with BBC Yoruba as he made reference to the Federal Government’s quick decision to extradite Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, from Benin Republic to Nigeria just like leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, but now following due process in embattled police officer, Abba Kyari’s case.

According to him, the injustice of the present administration is obvious which was why he was against the quick extradition of Kanu to Nigeria.

Falana said: “The Benin government made its Nigerian counterpart understand that its country is not lawless. They insisted on following the due legal processes and said without going to court, they cannot hand over Igboho to you.

“This is how it should be under the law; the judge will scrutinise Nigeria’s extradition request from Cotonou to Abuja.

“That was why I criticised the hasty transfer of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria. Now, the same Government wants Abba Kyari to go to court before he is transferred to the United States. And this is what the government should have done in the case of Kanu. There are too many injustices in Nigeria and this is not good.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

‘Nobody likes me’, says Trump of Fauci’s high approval ratings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as US COVID-19 death toll nears 150,000 President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Fauci’s high approval ratings and joked that “nobody likes me” as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “It can only be my personality,” said Trump. Fauci, an infectious disease […]

new sterling bank logo
News Top Stories

Sterling Bank reports 16% profit growth in 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Despite the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sterling Bank Plc has reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N12.4 billion.   The lender reported the Profit Before Tax on gross earnings of N138.9 billion in the financial year ended 31 December 2020 compared to a PBT of N10.7 billion on gross earnings of N150.2 […]
News

General faces court martial over social media-related offences

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Barring any lastminute change in administrative plan, the Army may arraign former Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, before a General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the Army Headquarters (AHQ) Garrison in Abuja, today.   Investigations by New Telegraph revealed that the former OPLD commander’s trial before the GCM, may border on “social […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica