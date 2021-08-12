Abba Kyari: Buhari’s govt is unjust, says Falana

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has stated that there are too many injustices in Nigeria under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Falana, disclosed this while speaking with BBC Yoruba as he made reference to the Federal Government’s quick decision to extradite Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, from Benin Republic to Nigeria just like leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, but now following due process in embattled police officer, Abba Kyari’s case.

According to him, the injustice of the present administration is obvious which was why he was against the quick extradition of Kanu to Nigeria.

Falana said: “The Benin government made its Nigerian counterpart understand that its country is not lawless. They insisted on following the due legal processes and said without going to court, they cannot hand over Igboho to you.

“This is how it should be under the law; the judge will scrutinise Nigeria’s extradition request from Cotonou to Abuja.

“That was why I criticised the hasty transfer of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria. Now, the same Government wants Abba Kyari to go to court before he is transferred to the United States. And this is what the government should have done in the case of Kanu. There are too many injustices in Nigeria and this is not good.”

