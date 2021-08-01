News

Abba Kyari deletes Facebook post mocking FBI’s indictment

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari has deleted a Facebook post where he described his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and subsequent investigation by Police Force as a “show” he is “enjoying.”

Abba Kyari was declared a member of an internet fraud syndicate by the FBI and indicted for receiving bribe in a $1.1million deal frim Ramon Abbas, a Nigerian International fraud star now convicted in the US.

Kyari was later declared wanted by a US Court over his alleged involvement in the scam. He has denied the crime, saying he only linked Hushpuppy to a fashion designer, after he responded to his distress call.

However, Kyari on Friday, took to his Facebook platform to mock the FBI and the allegations against him, saying he was enjoying the interests it generated on social media.

In one of his posts, the Police Officer brand-new “Hahahahaha. This is the funniest one so far, we are enjoying the Show.”

But the post shared by over 600 persons with over 4000 comments has been pulled down as at Saturday evening following barrage of criticisms from the Nigerian public many of who frowned at what they saw as Kyari’s impunity and carefree attitude towards supposedly serious allegations and indictment.

