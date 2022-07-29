News

Abba Kyari: I’ve never collected money from any drug baron

Our Correspondent

Suspended Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, has denied reports that he allegedly collected money from a suspect arrested in connection with alleged drug trafficking, saying he has never compromised his office under any guise whatsoever.

An online news platform had alleged that one Onuorah Caritas Onyinye, who was recently arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), had paid a certain amount of money to the super cop, purportedly to compromise him.

But Kyari, in a statement by his lawyer, Barr. Hamza Nuhu Dantani, said nothing could be further from the truth, more so that he has never met the said suspect in his life.

“Abba Kyari has never collected one kobo from any drug dealer or drug baron in Nigeria. We challenge any drug suspect that Abba kyari collected (any) money from, to come forward or be put on national television to talk instead of writing false stories that are credited to ‘sources’ which are fake, nothing but fake.

“All these falsehood cannot change the destiny of Abba Kyari despite repeated attempts…to mislead the public.

“He will surely reach where GOD has destined him to be no matter their efforts.

“For the record, DCP Abba Kyari has never met or spoken to anyone called Onuorah Caritas Onyinye neither has he seen her before the latest development.

“They should put her on national television to talk if what they are saying is true.

“We feel compelled to react to the false news being peddled by some section of the media because of the personality involved.

“Reports that one Onuorah Caritas Onyinye, who was arrested few days ago for drug related offences ‘was giving Abba kyari money’ without any evidence or any link between them was nothing but malicious fake news aimed at tarnishing the image of DCP Abba Kyari.

“As usual, these fake news peddlers latched on to news that has nothing to do with Abba Kyari because of vested interest in their bid to have something to write.”

 

