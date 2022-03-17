Abba Kyari missing as PMB’s henchmen tear APC

“When brothers fight to death a stranger inherits their father’s estate.” –Igbo proverb

In political fights, all susceptibilities are exploited. Bounds are freely overstepped. And the survival of the fittest rules the day. The foregoing describes the goings- on inside the booking cauldron called All Progressives Congress.

In a seeming replay of W.B. Yeats, the falconer can no longer hear the falconer. Things have fallen apart and the centre cannot hold although President Muhammadu Buhari, before his medical trip last week, assured the party’s problems would be resolved.

Admirers of democracy and lovers of its freedom of choice should be concerned about the tension brewing in the ruling party ahead of 2023. Although it is a woe foretold, nobody accurately predicted the dimension and speed it’s taking. It has become glaring that President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2023 headache is going to come from his henchmen. The struggle for relevance at the corridors of power by the president’s men is going to be fiercer in the coming days with each of the gladiators (matadors rather) displaying unveiled aggression for space.

The neutralizer of such rebellion within the cabals in the past, the man who has been managing and shouldering these intrigues, the late Abba Kyari, is no more. The vacuum left by the passing of the Chief of Staff to the President was going to be visible as the Buhari regime begins to wind down. APC has proved on several occasions, by its arrangement and conduct, that it’s not a political party but a clump of power grabbers.

Political watchers had expected that being in government for nearly seven years, the party would be able to reform into a formidable organ but reality reflects the opposite. Instead, even the avaricious spirit they had in 2014 to take power in 2015 are even no longer bonded. When a divided house oversees a nation’s polity, more so a transition process, the possible outcomes should be a source of worry. What damage is off-limits for a bull in a China shop? That perhaps appears to be the direction Nigeria and its democracy are headed.

Can APC conduct a smooth and seamless transition whether to itself or an opposition? Will it not rock the boat if it discovers that it cannot survive the democratic scrutiny of 2023? Answers to these questions are germane to determining the nation’s democratic journey ahead. In all of seven years, APC has been unable to hold half a dozen National Executive Council, NEC, meetings.

It has always been swimming from one crisis into another, all coming in varying degrees, in different shapes and sizes. Since June 25, 2020, the party has been under an interim leadership that came in following the fiat sacking of its elected National Working Committee, NWC, led by Comrade Adams Oshiohmole.

The Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni who has been doing the interim job excellently to the bidding and direction of the President last week survived a coup d’etat hatched and executed by some rebels within the group allegedly and ostensibly working also for Buhari’s interest ahead of 2023. The coup became necessary when it was discovered that while Buni was doing the bidding of Buhari regarding the 2023 flag bearer and National Chair, he was taking advantage of his position to oil selfish interests. His restless detractors, led by the Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, could not stomach this undue advantage and decided to strike during Gov Buni’s medical trip overseas.

Before now the APC leadership has been polarised around three top contending presidential aspirants, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi. But the ongoing fight is over Buhari boys in the North contending for a run-ning mate since the party has zoned the presidential ticket of APC to the South.

The Interim National Chairman who is on his second term as Yobe State governor is scheming for the next job and wants to take advantage of his current position. But the likes of Governor El-Rufai who will also be politically jobless and who cannot imagine himself being out of power had to hatch a coup. In the APC circle, El-Rufai is seen as a dangerous schemer and the brain box of the CPC group in the ruling party. His ideas are irresistible.

They need his intelligence but don’t want him strategically positioned at the centre. For the cabals and El-Rufai, it’s a case of taking the message but leaving out the messenger. In 2015 and 2019, El-Rufai was a utility hand for the party but soon after the election, he was seen as dangerous in the power corridors of the Aso Rock Villa.

The man who was his match in the intrigue was the late Abba Kyari who successfully elbowed him out of the Villa. Kyari is no longer there and El-Rufai appears to be returning to the centre stage ahead of 2023. The moon can assume kingship in the sky now that the sun has gone down.

The incumbent Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, is a diplomat unfit for the roforofo power politics of Nigeria, more so he doesn’t appear to have been properly initiated into the Aso Rock Villa cabal. The ongoing fight is not particularly for Tinubu or Osinbajo or any other aspirants in the South, the underhand plan is really to first take control of the heart and mind of the omnipotent and omnipresent President who will make the final decision of who becomes what in the Presidency of 2023 in case Nigerians repeat the mistake of reelecting APC.

Therefore, this fight is not for national development but selfish for interests. It’s not a struggle aimed at deepening democracy but more for leveraging individuals’ political profiles. The worry is the possible outcome of this brutal fight for an ambition that is setting the polity apart. This development is capable of throwing the transition process into turmoil and jeopardising the entire democratic process. The characters involved in this vigorous scuffle are dangerous players who can reach out to hell for ambition’s sake.

The fear is real that if the situation is not properly handled, democracy might be the victim in the end. We said it pointedly last week that President Buhari is not an emotional boxing referee who would want to end a fight to save somebody, he would rather watch them cancel each other before he intervenes. That is exactly what is playing out in APC now. Both Governors Buni and Abubakar Bello are enjoying the support of the President although the duo is approaching the matter differently.

The 19 governors routing for Buni’s exit are waiting for the President’s directives, while the ‘Yahoo Governors’ backing Buni are also waiting for the President. What plays out vividly here is that President Buhari has successfully dribbled everybody into his court. By the time he makes his decision on who flies the flag of the party in 2023, those who would not like his decision would have been battleweary and unable to act.

Ambition has thrown cabals into turmoil and has technically weakened their influence in the end. Who says the President doesn’t know what he is doing? The prayer point for Nigerians really should be for the President to be statesman enough and take decisions that will enhance our democratic evolution as a country. For the rest of the populace who desire the best for the country, James Allen has the secret of achieving: “You are today where your thoughts have brought you; you will be tomorrow where your thoughts take you.” If we are all sad at the turn of events in our polity, let us protect ourselves from sadness by working for our happiness in 2023. God help us.

