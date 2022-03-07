News

Abba Kyari: NDLEA, DSS take over Federal High Court ahead of  arraignment  

Ahead of Monday’s arraignment of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari on drug trafficking charges, security arrangements at the Federal High Court in Abuja have been taken over by armed security personnel.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and their counterparts from the Department of State Services (DSS) mounted security at the main entrance and premises of the court.

Those coming into the court premises are being frisked, especially bag carrying visitors before being allowed into the premises.

It was also noted that security operatives have taken over the premises of the Treasures Suites, a hotel building directly facing the Federal High Court, to ward off possible threat to peace.

However, unlike the situation during trial of Nnamdi Kanu, roads leading to the court are not blocked, with no hinderance to free flow of vehicles.

At the time of this report, the doors of the court room where the arraignment is to take place is under security watch.

Abba Kyari is charged with eight-count criminal offences, alongside four other senior police officers and two civilians.

The charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/57/2022 was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja and signed by Mr Joseph Sunday, NDLEA Director, Prosecution and Legal Services.

Those charged along with him are Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba, Inspector John Nuhu, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

Their plea of guilty or not guilty would be taken by Justice Emeka Nwite during the arraignment, today.

 

