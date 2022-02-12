Abba Kyari: Police Commission gives IGP 2 weeks to submit report

…insists on fresh probe

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has handed down a two-week ultimatum for the Force Headquarters to submit report of investigation on suspended former Commander, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari. Saturday Telegraph recalls that Kyari was suspended by the PSC, following his indictment in a case of alleged fraud by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). An Instagram celebrity, Hamon Abbas (aka Hushpuppi), whose confession led to Kyari’s indictment, is standing trial before before a US court.

Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who conveyed the Commission’s position in a statement, Friday, said the Force Headquarters has been advised to constitute a fresh probe panel. “The Police Service Commission has deferred decision on the case involving suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba A. Kyari, who until his suspension by the Commission was the Officer in charge of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). Kyari had earlier been indicted by a Report of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States and was also investigated by a special Panel set up by the Inspector General of Police. “The Report had earlier been forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for legal advice by the Inspector General of Police.

“The Commission also directed that further necessary investigation should take half the time it took the Police to conduct the original investigation and that the investigation should be carried out by a different panel. “The Commission took the decision at the continuation of its14th Plenary Meeting which ended in Abuja on Thursday, February 11th 2022 and which was chaired by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Commission”, Ani said. According to him: “The Commission at the Plenary Meeting also considered 20 Pending Disciplinary Matters and five appeals and petitions from the Inspector General of Police and aggrieved serving and ex-Police Officers. It also considered five promotion appeals.

“The Commission reaffirmed its earlier decision to exonerate SP Shaaba Adamu Gboyako a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to former Inspector General of Police taken at its I9th Plenary Meeting of 28th and 29th September, 2020. The Commission was mindful of the need to safeguard its corporate image and defend its institutional integrity.

It directed the Inspector General of Police to implement its decision as its affects the Officer without delay. “The Commission also directed that the judgment of a Kano High Court in an application for enforcement of the fundamental right to life brought by the father of one Abdulkadir Nasiru (now deceased) be forwarded to the Inspector General of Police for implementation of the orders of the court. “The appellant was seeking justice for the alleged torture of his son to death by Police”. He noted that the appeal for accelerated/notional promotion based on merit from CSP Ita Lazarus Udom, was also considered and approved by the Plenary. His words: “The Commission approved the adjustments of promotion dates of the Officer from the rank of Superintendent of Police to a Deputy Commissioner of Police in line with his course mates. “The Commission also considered and promoted 89 staff of the Commission with a promise to ensure that staff promotion will continue to receive priority attention while they should ensure they, at all times put in their best.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...