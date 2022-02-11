News

Abba Kyari: Police Commission gives IGP 2 weeks to submit report

…insists on fresh probe panel

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has handed down a two-week ultimatum for the Force Headquarters to submit report of investigation on suspended former Commander, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari.
New Telegraph recalls that Kyari was suspended by the PSC, following his indictment in a case of alleged fraud by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
An Instagram celebrity, Hamon Abbas (aka Hushpuppi), whose confession led to Kyari’s indictment, is standing trial before before a US court.
Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who conveyed the Commission’s position in a statement, Friday, said the Force Headquarters has been advised to constitute a fresh probe panel.
“The Police Service Commission has deferred decision on the case involving suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba A. Kyari, who until his suspension by the Commission was the Officer in charge of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). Kyari had earlier been indicted by a Report of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States and was also investigated by a special Panel set up by the Inspector General of Police.
“The Report had earlier been forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice for legal advice by the Inspector General of Police.
“The Commission also directed that further necessary investigation should take half the time it took the Police to conduct the original investigation and that the investigation should be carried out by a different panel.
“The Commission took the decision at the continuation of its14th Plenary Meeting which ended in Abuja on Thursday, February 11th 2022 and which was chaired by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police and Chairman of the Commission,” Ani said.

 

