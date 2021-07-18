Metro & Crime

Abba Kyari: Why I attended Obi Cubana mother’s burial

Deputy Commissioner of Police and leader of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, has said he attended Obi Cubana mother’s burial because of Obi Cubana’s good nature.

Kyari said this in a post on his verified Facebook page, describing Obi Cubana whose real name is Obinna Iyiegbu as a “brother and good friend.”

The burial was a star-studded ceremony. It held at Oba in Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State, reports PM News.

The lavish burial had artists like D’banj and Davido performing at the ceremony.

Many businessmen, politicians, musicians, and actors also attended the event.

Kyari, in his Facebook post, wrote, “Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is one of the most hardworking entrepreneurs and humble personalities that I have known for many years. He is a brother and good friend.

“For his good nature and good heart, today I had to squeeze out time from my busy schedule to honor him by attending the burial of his beloved mom In Oba town, Anambra State.

“May God Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss. Ameen.”

