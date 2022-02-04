News

Abbas: I’ll continue fight against illegal bunkering, oil theft

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The new Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas has promised to continue the fight against illegal oil bunkering, oil theft and other martime crimes in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking on Friday at the Command in Yenagoa during his take over from the outgoing Flag Officer, Rear Admiral Obinwanne Egbochulam, the new Flag Officer Commanding assured that he will definitely build  on what he met on ground to ensure that maritime crimes are reduced to the barest minimum.

Disclosing that he has been part of the team, he assured that it is  going to be a very seemless transition adding that whatever that has happened in past he was part of  it.

“We have been fighting against illegal oil bunkering and oil theft all along and we are not going to stop that.

“I’m only going to build on where my predecessor has stopped in the fight. We will continue with more vigour.”

Earlier the outgoing FOC, Rear Admiral Egbochulam had advised all the officer to uphold the good legacies kept on ground by their presessecors

Commending the new FOC, he said: “I know that the incoming FOC knows the terrain and has the capability to lead by example.”

He commended  the officers whom he said were instrumental to his achieved success adding: “I enjoin you all to support and cooperate with him to take the Central Naval Command to greater heights.”

 

