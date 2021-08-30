ABC, a game-changer for the girl-child – Akaraonye

Former Nigerian international, Regina Akaraonye, has posited that the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament is a game-changer that will guarantee a future assured for the girl-child in Africa. Akaraonye, whoisanassistant coachof NWFLPremiership side, Rivers Angels, said the six-nation football showpiece with its theme PlayingForGoodundertheAisha Buhari Foundation’s Future Assured Programme, is a laudable project with the grain to further empower the girl-child, take her away from the streetsandpermanently shieldherfromanti-socialvices. “It’s a big honour being done to women and the girl-child in Nigeria and Africa by the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. (Mrs) Aisha Buhari with the upcoming invitational tournament in Lagos, Nigeria,” she said.

