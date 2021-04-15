Business

ABCON seeks CBN’s approval for proposed training institute

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to approve the association’s proposed training institute so as to provide more avenues for capacity building of its members. President of ABCON, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, made the appeal in his address at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association held virtually in Lagos, yesterday. He stated that the event, which had as its theme: “BDCs’ operations:

A trillion naira sub-sector, issues of formalisation, regulations and way forward,” was organised by ABCON to highlight the key roles and position of the BDC sub-sector in the Nigerian economy as well as the challenges faced by operators. According to him, the current ABCON management is committed to capacity building of the association’s members as part of efforts to stimulate competency in the sector.

He said: “The association has, on its own, organised trainingsforitsmembers, and also partnered with Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and theEconomicand Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to build capacity for operators. “We have educated BDC operators on how they can help in tackling money laundering, terrorist financing and the benefits of keeping records of their transactions.

“Its goal is to ensure that BDCs are not used to launder funds by politically exposed persons, especially at this period of electioneer ing. We are also upscaling BDCs’ compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) for banks and other financial institutions in Nigeria regulations.

“BDCs can now raise and submit both the Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) to regulators.” Continuing, he said: “We also appeal to the CBN to approve the ABCON Training Institute to provide more avenue for continues training of our members on current trends in illicit financial flows and anti-terrorist financing. “ABCON appeals to CBN to issue letter of consent to our proposed training institute. This is going to boost the current ABCON management commitment to capacity building of its members meant to stimulate competency in the sector.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfDB launches $2.5bn global benchmark bond

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has launched and priced a $2.5 billion five-year Global Benchmark bond due 23 March,pqppqlql1 ll 2026, its first $ benchmark of the year, the lender has announced. In a statement,   it said: “The new transaction represents AfDB’s largest five-year $ Global Benchmark ever issued, as well as its largest […]
Business

Port activities face challenges despite FG’s measures

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Notwithstanding measures introduced to address challenges at the port, the impact of coronavirus pandemic and imposition of surcharges by foreign liners have continued to affect the maritime industry, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   The maritime industry is yet to feel the impact of new decisions aimed at sustaining the port economy for the next one year […]
Business

Nigeria wine imports from U.S., Spain drop to N154.1bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Restriction placed on trade establishments as part of measures to combat coronavirus pandemic affected wine importation into Nigeria in 2020. The country took delivery of N154.1billion ($314.6million) wine as at December 2020 from five countries as against the annual imports of $1.2billion, leading to a 63 per cent fall in import. Data by the United […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica