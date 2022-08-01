ABCON to FG: Multiple taxes, others’ll worsen inflation

News Top Stories

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has cautioned the Federal Government against policies that could worsen the impact of surging inflation on the populace.

The Association gave this warning in its Quarterly Economic Review for the second quarter of the year, Q2’22, citing the severe impact of the sharp rise in commodity prices triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic andtheongoingRussianwar in Ukraine.

ABCON stated: “Nigeria needs to balance fiscal sustainability with the need to mitigate the effects of these overlapping crises on the poorest citizens. “Galloping energy prices as currently being witnessed in Nigeria, with lower real incomes, increased production costs, tightened  financial conditions, and constrained macroeconomic policy.

“Under these prevailing circumstances, the Government must avoid all distortionary policies such as multiple taxes, subsidies and all fiscal tightening, which could worsen the recent increase in commodity prices.”

Furthermore, the association called on the FG to reprioritise its spending with emphasis on targeted relief for vulnerable populations, to cushion the impact of higher inflation, weaker economic growth and tighter financial conditions.

 

Such reliefs, according to ABCON should include: Comprehensive harmonization of all local, states and Federal Government taxes which, the association noted, are currently imposing a heavy burden on Nigerians; deliberate and dynamic monetary policy to optimize interest rates to stimulate savings, investments and production; better coordination of monetary and fiscal policies to avoid conflicting effects detrimental to set objectives.

 

