…abduct 3 pastors in Kogi, demand N80m ransom

Gunmen have abducted three pastors on the Ochadamu-Okele- Ejule road in Ofu Local Government Area of the state, demanding the sum of N80m for their freedom.

It was learnt that one of the abducted clerics is Pastor Sunday Emmanuel Abbah from Olamaboro Local Government, but resides in Lokoja.

 

The three pastors were said to be on their way from Lokoja to minister at a 3-day crusade programme at a community in the eastern district of Kogi State when the assailants flagged down their car around  Ochadamu-Okele-Ejule settlements and carried them into the bush.

A source from the family of one of the abducted pastors said the kidnappers have put a call across, demanding N80m before the pastors can be released. However, the Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap incident, saying that they have drafted their men to the areas to secure the release of the victims.

According to the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, “The command is aware and efforts are on to effect their release.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

