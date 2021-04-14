News

Abducted 13-year-old boy in Ogun regains freedom

A 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola, who was abducted by gunmen in Ogun State, has regained his freedom three days after. Ajibola was abducted on Saturday night at his residence in Destiny Estate, Obada-Oko in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state. Ajibola, his mother, Bisi Ajibola and grandmother were returning from their shop after attending the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) programme, where the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had ministered when the gunmen swoop on them. The gunmen, who were hiding in a nearby bush close to the victim’s house, pounced on the family when Ajibola alighted from his mother’s car to open the gate. His abductors later contacted the family, demanding a N50 million ransom before he could be released. But, a family source who confirmed Ajibola’s release to New Telegraph yesterday, said an undisclosed amount was paid as ransom for his release. The source told New Telegraph that Ajibola was released to his family and the police on Tuesday evening.

