Abducted 13-year-old boy in Ogun regains freedom

A 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola, who was abducted by gunmen in Ogun State, has regained his freedom three days after. Ajibola was abducted on Saturday night at his residence in Destiny Estate, Obada-Oko in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state. Ajibola, his mother, Bisi Ajibola and grandmother were returning from their shop after attending the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) programme, where the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had ministered when the gunmen swoop on them. The gunmen, who were hiding in a nearby bush close to the victim’s house, pounced on the family when Ajibola alighted from his mother’s car to open the gate. His abductors later contacted the family, demanding a N50 million ransom before he could be released. But, a family source who confirmed Ajibola’s release to New Telegraph yesterday, said an undisclosed amount was paid as ransom for his release. The source told New Telegraph that Ajibola was released to his family and the police on Tuesday evening.
Related Articles
IATA wants govts to reopen boarders urgently
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments to work together to urgently find ways to re-establish global connectivity by re-opening borders and to continue with relief measures to sustain airlines during the COVID- 19 crisis. IATA’s call reflects deep industry frustration as government policies such as closed borders, travel restrictions and quarantines […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBA Foundation donates chairs, fans to NYSC
The Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in Lagos, on Friday, donated chairs and industrial standing fans to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State. While presenting the items to the management of the NYSC at its secretariat in Lagos, a board member of the CBA Foundation, Mr. Bode Akinwande, who represented […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fuel, electricity prices: Osun NLC rallies workers for today’s strike
Osun State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday called on workers in the state to abide by a directive of its national body to participate in the strike action scheduled for today to protest federal government’s hike in fuel price and the electricity tariff. Speaking with our correspondent in Osogbo yesterday, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)