Abducted 17-year-old RCCG worshipper escapes from kidnappers’ den

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A 17-year-old kidnapped victim, Akinlaja Ireoluwa Oluwatomiwa, has escaped from his abductors’ den.

New Telegraph learnt that, the teenager was abudcted last week while on his way to the 70th Annual Convention of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Akinlaja, it was gathered was on his way to join his parents at the convention, which held at the church’s headquarters located in Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, when he was kidnapped.

Akinlaja, however escaped from the kidnapper’s hideout before security operatives got to their den, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The Chief Press Secretary to Ogun state governor, Kunle Somorin confirmed the development in a statement to journalists Monday.

“The victim, Akinlaja Ireoluwa Oluwatomiwa is a 100-level Mass Communications student of the Redeemers University, Edi in Osun State. He was on his way to join his parents when he was kidnapped.

“Our security people had trailed the kidnappers to Ikorodu, where the victim was being held hostage.

“We are happy that the victim escaped unhurt. He has since been reunited with his parents,” the statement said.

Somorin disclosed that security operatives are still on the trail of the kidnappers.

