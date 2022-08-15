Metro & Crime

Abducted 17-year-old RCCG worshipper escapes from kidnappers’ den

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

A 17-year-old kidnapped victim, Akinlaja Ireoluwa Oluwatomiwa, has escaped from his abductors’ den.

New Telegraph learnt that, the teenager was abudcted last week while on his way to the 70th Annual Convention of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Akinlaja, it was gathered was on his way to join his parents at the convention, which held at the church’s headquarters located in Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, when he was kidnapped.

Akinlaja, however escaped from the kidnapper’s hideout before security operatives got to their den, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The Chief Press Secretary to Ogun state governor, Kunle Somorin confirmed the development in a statement to journalists Monday.

“The victim, Akinlaja Ireoluwa Oluwatomiwa is a 100-level Mass Communications student of the Redeemers University, Edi in Osun State. He was on his way to join his parents when he was kidnapped.

“Our security people had trailed the kidnappers to Ikorodu, where the victim was being held hostage.

“We are happy that the victim escaped unhurt. He has since been reunited with his parents,” the statement said.

Somorin disclosed that security operatives are still on the trail of the kidnappers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos First Lady, Ekiti, Ondo states’ govs awarded ‘Advocates of the Year’

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Juliana Francis The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu and the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, have all been awarded Advocates of the Year by the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW). The three recipients were among 12 other awardees honoured by NASoW. Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu and […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun launches document to end open defection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In its effort at putting an end to open defecation by the year 2025, the Ogun State government has said a document, which would serve as guiding template /working tools, by all and sundry, for the attainment of open defecation free status, had been developed for adoption. Commissioner for Rural Development, Engr. Taiwo Oludotun said […]
Metro & Crime

Two lecturers, five others die in Benue auto crash

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Police recover lady’s body inside drainage   Two senior lecturers of the University of Mkar, Mkar in Benue State and five others lost their lives in a motor accident.   The two lecturers are Mr. Leva Joshua of the Department of Mass Communication and Moses Tarnongo.   New Telegraph learnt that during a search on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica