Abducted Abia journalist regains freedom, reunites with family 

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

After four days in captivity, the kidnapped Abia State-based journalist, Mr Chuks Onuoha, has been released by his abductors.

New Telegraph learnt that he regained his freedom late on Friday while news of his release was received Saturday morning. It was also gathered that Onuoha has reunited with his family at his residence at Umugasi, Ohuhu, in Umuahia North LGA of Abia State.

Onuoha, a former Abia State Correspondent of The Sun Newspapers, was kidnapped at his home at about 10 p.m Tuesday night, according to family sources.

The South East zone and Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) consequently mounted pressure on the abductors for his unconditional release.

At the time of filing this report details of his release regarding the possible payment of ransom and his experience with the kidnappers were still sketchy.

 

Reporter

