Abducted ABSU student regains freedom

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The only student of the Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, still left in the den of abductors, after they were seized by the armed gang along the Okigwe- Uturu Road, last week Tuesday, has been freed after four days.

 

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who broke the news yesterday in his official Twitter handle, thanked God, security agents and ABSU management for the release of the abducted student.

 

He expressed joy at the development and vowed to take justice to those involved in the kidnap as he would not share the State with criminal elements.

 

The tweet reads: “It is with exceedingly great joy and a very pleasant sense of relief that I announce that the only kidnapped ABSU student who was still in custody of the hoodlums that abducted some people few days ago along the Okigwe-Uturu Road has been freed.”

