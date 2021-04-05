Metro & Crime

Abducted Anambra commissioner regains freedom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne, who was abducted on March 31, has been released.

 

Ezenwanne was kidnapped by gunmen, after a gun battle which led to the death of three policemen

The kidnappers invaded the venue of an interactive session between an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and youths at Isuofia Civic Centre. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement yesterday that Ezenwanne was released in safe condition in the early hours of yesterday.

 

He said: “The police, military and other security agencies had mounted an intense search and rescue effort, which had closed in on his abductors, thereby forcing his release. “The honourable commissioner returned home unhurt, in the early hours of today 4th April 2021.”

 

Ikenga, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), promised the police would apprehend the remaining gang members, after arresting five suspects earlier, as well as ensuring the safety of all residents of the state.

 

A source close to the commissioner, who pleaded anonymity, said Ezenwanne was released about 1am in good health condition. “He told us that he did not pay any ransom and that his abductors did not maltreat him in anyway,” the source said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COCIN to Buhari: Stop playing politics with lives of Nigerians, Army has failed

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The President Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Rev. Dr. Dachollom Datiri has urged the Federal Government under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to stop playing politics with the precious lives of Nigerians. Datiri stated this on Tuesday in Jos during the Opening Ceremony of the 98th General Church Council held at COCIN […]
Metro & Crime

Teenage housemaid commits suicide

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

A 1 6 – y e a r – o l d housemaid, Bahijja Gombe, has reportedly committed suicide at the residence of her boss on Zoo Road, Kano, Kano State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.   Some members of […]
Metro & Crime

Three Oyo cabinet members test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that three members of the State Executive Council tested positive for coronavirus. The governor in a tweet on Wednesday, said the members have been contacted for treatment. Makinde, who advised residents of the state to take preventive measures against the disease, reiterated that COVID-19 was still in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica