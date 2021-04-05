Abducted Anambra commissioner regains freedom

Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne, who was abducted on March 31, has been released.

Ezenwanne was kidnapped by gunmen, after a gun battle which led to the death of three policemen

The kidnappers invaded the venue of an interactive session between an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and youths at Isuofia Civic Centre. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement yesterday that Ezenwanne was released in safe condition in the early hours of yesterday.

He said: “The police, military and other security agencies had mounted an intense search and rescue effort, which had closed in on his abductors, thereby forcing his release. “The honourable commissioner returned home unhurt, in the early hours of today 4th April 2021.”

Ikenga, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), promised the police would apprehend the remaining gang members, after arresting five suspects earlier, as well as ensuring the safety of all residents of the state.

A source close to the commissioner, who pleaded anonymity, said Ezenwanne was released about 1am in good health condition. “He told us that he did not pay any ransom and that his abductors did not maltreat him in anyway,” the source said.

Like this: Like Loading...